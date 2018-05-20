Gazan sets self on fire to protest salary freeze

A Palestinian Authority employee in the Gaza Strip lit himself on fire on Sunday, cursing the Ramallah government and protesting against his government salary being withheld.



The employee, 22-year-old Fathi Walid Khareb, committed the act of self-immolation on a street in Gaza City, at around 3 a.m., with witnesses saying that he was cursing the government, i24News reported. Several passersby stopped to help the man, who was only moderately injured and taken to the hospital.



Khareb is a father of two, and he and his wife are expecting a third shortly.



Fifty-three percent of Gazans live in poverty, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.



