May 20 2018
|
Sivan, 6, 5778
|
Gazan sets self on fire to protest salary freeze

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 20, 2018 21:43
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A Palestinian Authority employee in the Gaza Strip lit himself on fire on Sunday, cursing the Ramallah government and protesting against his government salary being withheld.

The employee, 22-year-old Fathi Walid Khareb, committed the act of self-immolation on a street in Gaza City, at around 3 a.m., with witnesses saying that he was cursing the government, i24News reported. Several passersby stopped to help the man, who was only moderately injured and taken to the hospital.

Khareb is a father of two, and he and his wife are expecting a third shortly.

Fifty-three percent of Gazans live in poverty, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.


