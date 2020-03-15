The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Georgia closes border with Russia amid coronavirus fears

By REUTERS  
MARCH 15, 2020 16:00
Georgia will temporarily shut its border with Russia for travellers from March 16 in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Georgian government said on Sunday.
"This decision would not apply accordingly to the citizens of the Russian Federation and Georgia who wish to return to their home country," the Georgian government said on its website.
Restrictions will not apply to freight traffic.
The ex-Soviet country of 3.7 million has 30 cases of coronavirus, the highest number in the South Caucasus region.
Earlier this month, Georgia elections officials delayed the state's presidential primary set for March 24 until May 19 in an effort to slow the spread of the pandemic.
Singapore reports total of 226 coronavirus cases in country
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 04:18 PM
Lebanon declares medical state of emergency due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 04:16 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu tested for coronavirus
Hungary confirms first death from coronavirus - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 03:45 PM
Morocco suspends all int'l passenger flights- foreign ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 03:43 PM
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 torch handover behind closed doors in Athens
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 02:24 PM
American Colony Hotel announces it will close due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/15/2020 02:20 PM
Iran's death toll from coronavirus reaches 724
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 12:58 PM
Belgian parties inch toward national unity gov't to tackle coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 12:18 PM
Minister Deri: Beach season to be delayed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/15/2020 11:33 AM
Al-Aqsa, Dome of the Rock closed to prevent coronavirus spread
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 11:26 AM
Laniado Hospital bans visitors until further notice
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/15/2020 11:13 AM
UK to begin isolating over-70s to protect them from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 11:12 AM
Jordan confirms six new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 10:41 AM
Coronavirus forces closure of all French ski resorts
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2020 10:22 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by