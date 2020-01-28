The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

German auto supplier Webasto says two employees infected with coronavirus

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 28, 2020 11:33
FRANKFURT - German car parts supplier Webasto on Tuesday said a second employee had become infected with the coronavirus following the visit of another employee, from China, to the company's headquarters in Stockdorf, Bavaria.
"The auto supplier Webasto confirms that the person infected with the Coronavirus is from Starnberg and an employee at the company headquarters in Stockdorf," Webasto said.Webasto on Monday had said a Chinese employee from Shanghai had tested positive for the virus upon his return to China following his visit to the company headquarters.
The company, which has 11 locations in China, including in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus, has banned travel to and from China for the next fortnight.
Click here to follow the coronavirus outbreak on The Jerusalem Post's interactive map.
Japan confirms first case of coronavirus not related to Wuhan travel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/28/2020 12:16 PM
Thailand confirms 14 coronavirus cases, to screen travelers from China
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 12:00 PM
Motion for Iran to leave nuclear treaty introduced in parliament - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 11:50 AM
WHO chief confident in China's ability to contain coronavirus, urges calm
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 10:46 AM
Current US government is the worst in America's history - Iran president
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 09:27 AM
Germany identifies first case of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 09:26 AM
Moscow governor signs Naama Issachar's pardon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/28/2020 09:07 AM
South Korea to send charter flights to evacuate citizens from Wuhan
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 08:25 AM
Balloons with suspicious objects land in southern Israel
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 01/28/2020 08:24 AM
Kazakhstan restricts visas for Chinese citizens over coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 08:12 AM
Edelstein will not be in discussion regarding the immunity committee
  • By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV
  • 01/28/2020 07:33 AM
Japan sends charter flight to Wuhan to bring citizens home as virus grows
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 06:32 AM
China's Hubei province says 100 dead, 2,714 total cases in virus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 03:52 AM
China encourages people to reconsider timing of overseas travel
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 03:36 AM
Syrian army captures 15 villages from pro-Turkish rebels - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/28/2020 02:53 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by