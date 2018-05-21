May 21 2018
German foreign minister says to meet with Pompeo over Iran deal

By REUTERS
May 21, 2018 22:51
BUENOS AIRES - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday he will travel to Washington to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Washington's stance on an international nuclear deal with Iran.



The United States earlier in the day demanded Iran make sweeping changes - from dropping its nuclear program to pulling out of the Syrian civil war - or face sanctions as the Trump administration hardened its approach to Tehran.



"From here I will actually travel to Washington to have a meeting with Secretary Pompeo, and take advantage of that meeting to talk about this," Maas said in response to a question from a journalist about the Iran deal.

Maas spoke to reporters in Buenos Aires at the end of a G20 meeting in the Argentine capital.


