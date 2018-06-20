June 20 2018
|
Tammuz, 7, 5778
|
German intelligence agency warns of possible Islamist attacks using ricin

By REUTERS
June 20, 2018 13:07
BERLIN - Islamist militant attacks using toxicological substances are possible at any time in Germany, a source in the BfV domestic intelligence service warned on Wednesday.



The warning followed the June 13 arrest in Cologne of 29-year-old Tunisian Sief Allah H. on suspicion of planning an Islamist-motivated attack and manufacturing a "biological weapon" using ricin.

The BfV source said Islamic State militants had experimented with ricin in the past and had also manufactured it. Islamic State, the source added, had offered detailed instructions on how to produce ricin in a handbook, thereby encouraging its use.


