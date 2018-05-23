May 23 2018
German minister: Europe united in decision to stick to Iran nuclear accord

By REUTERS
May 23, 2018 19:07
WASHINGTON - European countries will remain united in their determination to stick to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran despite Washington's decision to exit the accord, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters in Washington on Wednesday.

Maas said he explained the German and European position in a frank, but constructive discussion with US National Security Adviser John Bolton, arguing that it was important to avoid any resumption of Iran's nuclear activities.

"Europe is very, very united in its position on the nuclear accord with Iran, and that will not change," said Maas, who is due to meet later with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.


