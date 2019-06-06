German parliament rejects ban of Hezbollah, snubbing U.S. and German Jews

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah carry pictures of Hezbollah's late military leader Imad Moughniyah as Nasrallah appears on a screen to speak at an event to commemorate the deaths of six Hezbollah fighters and an Iranian general killed by an Israeli air strike in Syri.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALIL HASSAN)
Germany's Bundestag rejected on Thursday a proposed bill to outlaw the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah
in the federal republic.
The parties Christian Democratic Union, Christian Social Union, The Left, The Greens and Free Democrats opposed an anti-Hezbollah bill authored by the far-right party Alternative for Germany party.
The mainstream German parties' rejection of the motion to ban Hezbollah comes a week after an urgent appeal from the Central Council of Jews in Germany last week to outlaw Hezbollah amid rising Jew-hatred in the federal republic. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requested last Friday that Chancellor Angela Merkel's administration proscribe Hezbollah as a terrorist entity.
The Jerusalem Post reported exclusively on Wednesday that a May German intelligence report from the state of Lower Saxony asserts the number of Hezbollah members and supporters has climbed from 950 in 2017 to 1,050 in 2018 in Germany.
The United Kingdom outlawed all of Hezbollah in February. The US, Canada, the Arab League, Israel and the Netherlands have classified all of Hezbollah a terrorist organization. The US congress has called on Europe over the years to designate all of Hezbollah a terrorist entity.
The 192-page intelligence Lower Saxony report authored by the intelligence agents from the state’s security service noted 150 Hezbollah operatives are situated in Lower Saxony. The report covers 2018 and was released on May 22, 2019.
“Hezbollah denies the right of existence of the State of Israel and fights it with terrorist means,” the intelligence report wrote. “In Germany, the followers of Hezbollah maintain organizational and ideological and cohesion in local mosques associations that are financed primarily by donations.”
“Hezbollah is against the idea of international understanding and the peaceful coexistence of peoples,” the report noted. “The ‘party’ of Hezbollah was founded under the authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran, representing the most radical party of the Lebanese Shi’ite community.”
