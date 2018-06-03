German policeman shoots man at Berlin Cathedral

BERLIN - A German policeman shot a man at the Berlin Cathedral on Sunday, German media reported, adding that the circumstances of the incident remained unclear.



Video footage posted on social media showed armed policemen cordoning off the area around the cathedral and two ambulances parked at its entrance, a tourist attraction in the German capital.



"A shot was fired in the Berlin Cathedral," a police spokeswoman told Reuters, declining to give further details.



