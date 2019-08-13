Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

German prosecutors won't probe Brenntag over chemicals sale to Syria

By REUTERS
August 13, 2019 15:06
DUESSELDORF, Germany – German prosecutors said on Tuesday they had found no grounds to investigate the world's largest chemicals distributor Brenntag over the 2014 sale to a company in Syria of substances that can be used in chemical weapons.


In June, Süddeutsche Zeitung, working with other media outlets, reported that Brenntag sold ingredients with potential dual-use in a painkiller and nerve gas to a Syrian drug-maker, hitting its shares on concern over political repercussions in the United States.

Brenntag said at the time that a Swiss subsidiary supplied chemicals diethylamine and isopropanol in 2014, in line with relevant laws and regulations, to Syrian drug-maker Mediterranean Pharmaceutical Industries (MPI) to produce a pain killer.


