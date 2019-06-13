Germany: attacks on tankers in Gulf of Oman very worrying

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said reports of attacks on two oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman were very worrying and threatened to lead to an escalation of tensions in the region.
"The news that we have received .. is extremely worrying," said Maas at a news conference with his Albanian counterpart. "An escalation of the situation is dangerous, these are events that could lead to escalation.""We need de-escalation and all sides must contribute to that," said Maas, just back from a trip to Iran and other countries in the region.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>