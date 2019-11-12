Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Germany condemns Gaza rocket fire

By REUTERS
November 12, 2019 18:05
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 BERLIN - Germany condemned the bombardment of cities in Israel by rockets launched from the Gaza strip on Tuesday, calling for de-escalation and saying there could be no justification for violence against innocent civilians.

Israel killed a top commander from the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip earlier on Tuesday, drawing rocket salvoes that reached as far as Tel Aviv in the worst cross-border fighting in months.

"We condemn this rocket fire in the severest terms," the German foreign ministry said in a statement. "We call for restraint and for an end to the violence. We strongly support Egypt's and the United Nations' mediation efforts."


Related Content

Breaking news
November 12, 2019
U.S. Ambassador to Israel: ‘We stand with our friend and ally’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings