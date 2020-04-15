Germany says WHO one of best investments after Donald Trump cuts funding

BERLIN - Strengthening the World Health Organization is one of the best investments, Germany's foreign minister said on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday halted funding to the Geneva-based organisation.





Trump made the move over the WHO's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, drawing condemnation from infectious disease experts as the global death toll mounted.





"Apportioning blame doesn't help. The virus knows no borders," Heiko Maas said on Twitter.



