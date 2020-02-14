Germany sides with Israel in International Court

Germany has tipped the scale in International Court, in Hauge, on Friday, claiming "The court has no right to discuss what goes on in the West bank," according to an article published by Haaretz.Germany, considered a major member of the international court, joined the Judicial hearing as a "Friend of Court," a body or entity that is not officially apart of the proceedings but will weigh in.Following Germany's lead to join the hearing is the Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia and the Organization of Islamic cooperation.