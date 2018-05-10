May 10 2018
Iyar, 25, 5778
Germany wants to keep Iran nuclear deal, Merkel urges de-escalation

By REUTERS
May 10, 2018 19:28
BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has told Iran's president that she supports maintaining a big-power nuclear accord, following the withdrawal of the United States, as long as Tehran upholds its side of the deal, her office said on Thursday.



In a telephone call with Hassan Rouhani, Merkel called for talks to be held in a broader format on Iran's ballistic missile program and its regional activities - including in Syria and Yemen, her office said in a statement.

She condemned overnight attacks by Iranian forces on Israeli military positions in the Golan Heights, and called on Iran to contribute to de-escalation in the region, the statement added.


