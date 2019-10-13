Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Germany's Merkel tells Erdogan to halt Syria offensive immediately

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019 16:42
FRANKFURT - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Sunday to bring to an immediate halt the military operation in northern Syria, a German government spokeswoman said.

"The Chancellor advocated an immediate end to the military operation," the spokeswoman said in a statement.The phone call took place at Erdogan's request, she said.


