Ghana and Gabon confirm first cases of coronavirus

By REUTERS  
MARCH 13, 2020 01:54
Gabon and Ghana confirmed their first cases of coronavirus on Thursday, becoming the ninth and tenth countries in sub-Saharan Africa to register positive cases.
In a statement, Gabon's government said its case was a 27-year-old Gabonese man who had returned from France on March 8.
Ghana's health ministry said its two cases had returned recently from Norway and Turkey.
Coronavirus-hit Princess Cruises to suspend operations
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 03:52 AM
South Korea reports 110 new coronavirus cases, total 7,979
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 03:23 AM
Saudi Arabia detects 17 cases of coronavirus, brings total to 62
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 03:20 AM
American Airlines says pilot tests positive for Covid-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 03:18 AM
Air strike hits airport under construction in Iraqi city of Kerbala
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 02:33 AM
Terrorists shoot and hit a vehicle in West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/13/2020 02:09 AM
WTA cancels events in Mexico, Colombia due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 01:38 AM
Arsenal manager Arteta tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 12:49 AM
US carrying out retaliatory strikes after deadly Iran attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 12:46 AM
Iranian leader's top advisor diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 08:31 PM
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for emergency unity government
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/12/2020 08:21 PM
Brazil communications secretary, who met Trump, has coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 08:20 PM
First person dies from coronavirus in Norway, PM says
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 08:17 PM
FALSE ALARM: Red Alert in Gaza Border Community Reim
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/12/2020 07:56 PM
Bennett’s press conference cancelled when photographers walk out
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/12/2020 07:25 PM
