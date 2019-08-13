Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gibraltar seeks to ease tanker standoff with Iran

By REUTERS
August 13, 2019 12:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Gibraltar said on Tuesday it was seeking to de-escalate issues arising with Iran since the detention of the Grace 1 tanker.

British Royal Marines seized the Iranian oil tanker on July 4 off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating EU sanctions by taking oil to Syria, which Tehran denies."We continue to seek to de-escalate issues arising since the lawful detention of Grace 1," a spokesman for Gibraltar said. The current detention order on the vessel expires on Saturday night, the spokesman said.


