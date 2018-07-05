Gideon Sa'ar: Abandon the Oslo concept in favor of an Israeli victory

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Former cabinet minister Gideon Sa'ar addressed possible solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at a conference held at Jerusalem's Menachem Begin Heritage Center on Thursday.
"The only way to a possible solution in the future is to find a way to tie the Palestinian autonomy in Judea and Samaria with the Kingdom of Jordan," Sa'ar said.
"The 'victory paradigm,' like Jabotinsky's 'Iron Wall' concept, assumes that an agreement may be possible in the future, but only after a clear and decisive Israeli victory... The transition to the 'victory paradigm' is contingent upon abandoning the Oslo concept of two states between the sea and the Jordan River."
Sa'ar is a former education and interior minister who served as a member of the Knesset for the Likud Party.