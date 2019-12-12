Gideon Sa'ar appoints MK Yoav Kish as head of Likud leadership campaign
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
DECEMBER 12, 2019 08:22
MK Gideon Sa'ar appointed MK Yoav Kish as head of his election campaign for the upcoming primaries for the leadership of the Likud party.Deputy mayor of Lod, Nathanial Isaac, was appointed as Sa'ar's campaign manager.
