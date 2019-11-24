Likud leadership candidates Gideon Sa'ar and Nir Barkat formally issued proposals on Sunday that could help the party deal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's indictment while preventing a third election from taking place.The proposals were sent to the head of the Likud Central Committee, Haim Katz, who will be convening the committee to consider the ideas.Sa'ar asked to convene the Likud and to set primaries for the leadership before the December 11 deadline for any MK to harness enough support to present to President Reuven Rivlin a majority of 61 MKs to form a government.In his appeal, Sa'ar stressed that this move could have the power to prevent a third election, which Netanyahu also described as "systemic madness" only a few days ago. In his request, Sa'ar claimed that the vote needs to happen as soon as possible because it is still possible to form a government and put an end to the political stalemate. He noted that in 2002, the Likud held a leadership primary in three weeks, when the party had three times as many members.Sa'ar had previously announced his intention to challenge Netanyahu for leadership of the party, stating that he would be able to reunite the country. While Sa'ar has announced that he would run against Netanyahu, Barkat has said that he would only run for Likud leader in the post-Netanyahu era.Meanwhile, Barkat proposed that the Likud elect a vice chairman in a primary who could serve as prime minister while Netanyahu is incapacitated due to his upcoming trial. Barkat called the proposal "a framework for strengthening the Likud" and sent it to Netanyahu as well as Katz.The proposal said that if Likud holds a primary for party chairman, it would also hold one for vice chairman. Barkat also called for changing the law to extend the current period, in which any MK could form a government, beyond the 21 days permitted now by law."Electing and appointing a vice chairman at this time will guarantee support for party leader Benjamin Netanyahu and enable unity in the party and continuity in the government, if Netanyahu will be incapacitated," Barkat said. "It could also in parallel enable the formation of a unity government."Katz released a statement saying that he would meet with Netanyahu and make the best decision for the country and party together.KAN Radio reported that not only would Netanyahu reject Sa'ar's request to hold a primary, he would also seek to cancel the December 5 Likud Central Committee meeting he had previously arranged in order to cancel the next primary for the Likud's Knesset list. The report said that Netanyahu would now insist that if there is a race for Likud leader, all of the candidates for Knesset would have to be re-elected as well.Netanyahu's associates have not responded to Barkat's proposal.