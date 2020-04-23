The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
'Gift of Life' founder Rabbi Haber passes away at age 55 due to COVID-19

'He touched all our hearts with extraordinary modesty and humanity, in his wisdom and his love of people were a symbol for the man himself and for the organization he ran'

By TZVI JOFFRE  
APRIL 24, 2020 00:51
GIFT OF Life: Matnat Chaim donors, 2016-2017. (photo credit: Courtesy)
GIFT OF Life: Matnat Chaim donors, 2016-2017.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Rabbi Yeshayahu Haber, the ultra-Orthodox founder of the "Gift of Life" (Matnat Chaim) NGO, has passed away at the age of 55 after being hospitalized and testing positive for COVID-19 last week.
The Jerusalem rabbi has, over the past decade, become a leading proponent of living kidney donations, people who donate one of their kidneys to a stranger suffering from kidney disease and failure. Over 800 families were aided by his organization.
Haber was intubated and anesthetized after he began to have further trouble breathing, but, after constant efforts by a number of experts at the Hadassah Medical Center and attempts to revive him, Haber was pronounced dead on Thursday night.
The Hadassah Medical Center had a close relationship with Haber and Gift of Life over the years. Many lifesaving transplants at Hadassah were carried out thanks to the organization.
"The administration of Hadassah in the past and present, staff of the transplant center, nephrology center, operating rooms and basically all hospital units, new well the man who was a part of our family," announced Hadassah on Thursday night. "He touched all our hearts with extraordinary modesty and humanity, in his wisdom and his love of people were a symbol for the man himself and for the organization he ran."
Haber's funeral will take place at 2 a.m. in Jerusalem. The public is asked not to come to the funeral procession.
"I myself received a kidney transplant and Rabbi Haber was the one who saved my life. This evening I feel like an orphan," said Rabbi Moshe Klein, the rabbi of the Hadassah Medical Center on Mount Scopus. "The doctors fought for his life until the last moment. He just wanted to save lives, there was never a difference by him between person to person."
 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his sorrow on Haber's passing, stating that Haber "was an exemplar of humanity, kindness and mutual responsibility. We all hoped that he would recover from the coronavirus, but to our distress, he passed away this evening."
 
The head of the Shas Party, Arye Deri, eulogized Haber on Thursday night, saying "the heart breaks from the unimaginable tragedy of the passing of Rabbi Avraham Yeshayahu Haber, the dear and devoted Jew from the Matnat Chaim organization that saved the lives of hundreds of people through kidney transplants. These are difficult and unsteady times for all of Israel and we cry out to the Creator that the death of this righteous Jew atone for all the people of Israel and stop the horrible plague."
Health Minister Yacov Litzman lamented Haber's passing as "a great mourning for the people of Israel and a difficult evening for the healthcare system."
"Rabbi Haber was a noble figure, a great man, who devoted his entire life to saving others," said Litzman.

Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.


