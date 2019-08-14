Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gilad Erdan declines proposal to become Ambassador to U.N.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 14, 2019 19:14
Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan declined the proposal to become Israel Ambassador to the UN and replace current ambassador Danny Danon.

Erdan shared the decision on Twitter, saying that "After having considered the proposal to become Israel Ambassador to the UN, I decided that I should continue with my position as Strategic Affairs minister, and remain in Israel in this important time to do everything I can to ensure the victory [int he elections[ of the Likud headed by [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu."


