Gilad Erdan declines proposal to become Ambassador to U.N.

Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan declined the proposal to become Israel Ambassador to the UN and replace current ambassador Danny Danon.



Erdan shared the decision on Twitter, saying that "After having considered the proposal to become Israel Ambassador to the UN, I decided that I should continue with my position as Strategic Affairs minister, and remain in Israel in this important time to do everything I can to ensure the victory [int he elections[ of the Likud headed by [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu."



