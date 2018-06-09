June 09 2018
|
Sivan, 26, 5778
|
Giuliani doesn't speak for Trump on NK talks, says Pompeo

By REUTERS
June 9, 2018 20:09
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, does not speak for the administration with regard to North Korea talks, after he was asked about Giuliani's comment that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "got back on his hands and knees and begged" for the summit to happen.

"Rudy doesn't speak for the administration when it comes to this negotiation and this set of issues," Pompeo said.

Giuliani made the comments in Israel on Wednesday at a business conference.


