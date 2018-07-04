Global oil markets unlikely to be main issue for Putin-Trump summit, Kremlin says

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the situation on global oil markets was unlikely to be one of the main agenda items at a summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Helsinki on July 16.
"There are much more pressing matters from the point of view of bilateral relations that will of course be examined in the first instance," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call when asked about the matter.
"Beyond that, it's all a matter of time that the heads of state decide to set aside for this meeting."