Golan and Galilee rivers closed to public

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 23, 2019 16:31
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Due to high bacteria levels, entering several rivers in the northern will be temporarily forbidden, the Health Ministry and the Environmental Protection Ministry announced on Monday.

According to their statement, the rivers that are closed to the public are the Jordan River — from its northernmost point in Sde Nehamia to the Arik Bridge near the Sea of Galilee; the Jilabun, El Al, Meshushim and Zaki streams in the Golan Hights and the Hermon Stream (Banyas) in the Galilee.


