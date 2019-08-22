Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gopstein boycotts court hearing on disqualifying him

By
August 22, 2019 10:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Supreme Court convened on Thursday following an appeal to consider disqualifying the far right Otzma Yehudit party and its candidates as well as a separate hearing on the Joint List Party.

Anti-assimilation activist Ben-Zion Gopstein announced that he would boycott the hearing."The game has already been decided," Gopstein said. "I have no expectations from those who have permitted those who support the murderers of IDF soldier to run and disqualified former Otzma MK Ben-Ari, who loves Israel from running. Therefore, I do not intend to take part in the show."


