Governor of Jenin: Israel dragging us to a place we don't want

Jenin Governor Akram Al-Rajoub said on Thursday in reaction to IDF soldiers shooting a Palestinian police officer that the Israeli action was “intentional” and that Israel “wants to drag us to a place we have no desire to be at.”



He warned that Israeli actions against Palestinian security forces and people “will have dangerous ramifications.”



Sgt. Tarek Badwan was killed when riots broke out in Jenin on Thursday when the home of a Palestinian terrorist, who murdered Rabbi Raziel Shevach in 2018, was demolished.



The incident is under investigation on behalf of the IDF.