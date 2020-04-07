Gov't postpones conference on traffic restrictions and market reduction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
APRIL 7, 2020 01:38
A scheduled government virtual conference meeting was postponed from Monday night to be held on Tuesday at 10:00 am, wherein two issues will be discussed: a new traffic restrictions report and the expected reduction of economic activity.
