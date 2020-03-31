The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Gov't rules Israelis cannot switch health insurance companies

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 31, 2020 20:35
The government approved an additional restriction on Tuesday: Israelis will not be able to switch between health insurance companies during the coronavirus crisis, the Prime Minister's Office said.
UNSC welcomes Israeli-Palestinian cooperation against Corona
Coronavirus: Numbers top 5,000 - 94 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/31/2020 09:35 PM
Putin offered Trump Russian coronavirus help
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 09:28 PM
20th Israeli succumbs to coronavirus: 90-year-old male
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/31/2020 08:41 PM
New York governor says brother, CNN anchor, has coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 08:00 PM
Canada coronavirus deaths jump by 35% in less than a day
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 07:34 PM
US coronavirus deaths reach 3,393, exceeding death toll in China
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 06:46 PM
Israel expected to reach 1.1 million unemployed due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/31/2020 06:43 PM
Unemployment in Israel: 989,000 apply for benefits, 23.8% of workforce
IDF Company Commander course halted due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/31/2020 05:30 PM
Knesset Director-General: 18 MKs are allowed in sessions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/31/2020 04:59 PM
England's coronavirus death toll rises 29% to 1,651
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 04:52 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi enters self-quarantine
Russian doctor who met Putin last week diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 04:18 PM
Belgian girl becomes Europe's youngest coronavirus victim - media
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 03:56 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by