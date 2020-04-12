Gov't to discuss requiring returning citizens enter quarantine facilities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
APRIL 12, 2020 09:36
The government met on Sunday morning to discuss requiring citizens returning from outside the country to enter quarantine in government facilities. Some citizens may be allowed to enter home quarantine instead.
