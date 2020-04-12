The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gov't to discuss requiring returning citizens enter quarantine facilities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 12, 2020 09:36
The government met on Sunday morning to discuss requiring citizens returning from outside the country to enter quarantine in government facilities. Some citizens may be allowed to enter home quarantine instead.
Education Ministry resists calls to cancel summer vacation completely
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/12/2020 10:56 AM
Taliban to release 20 Afghan government prisoners on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2020 10:38 AM
10,878 Israelis have coronavirus - 174 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/12/2020 09:06 AM
Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2020 08:41 AM
20,000 coronavirus tests daily within 10 days: Health Ministry official
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/12/2020 08:17 AM
Israeli coronavirus death tolls climbs to 102
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/12/2020 08:02 AM
Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,821, deaths by 129
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2020 07:42 AM
Mainland China reports 99 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2020 06:42 AM
Two men with loaded firearms arrested at Dutch airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 11:15 PM
Israelis returning from abroad must stay in coronavirus hotels - gov't
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/11/2020 10:47 PM
Coronavirus: 10,743 Israelis sick, 175 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/11/2020 09:41 PM
Trump orders US government to help Italy in coronavirus fight
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 09:25 PM
New Zealand reports 2 coronavirus deaths, Australia has 56
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 09:25 PM
US CDC reports 492,416 coronavirus cases, 18,559 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 09:24 PM
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 1,101
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2020 09:24 PM
