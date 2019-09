US envoy Jason Greenblatt wrote a letter to the United Nations calling on them to discuss the release and return of various Israeli captives being held by Hamas in Gaza.



The Trump Admin continues to call for the release & return of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, as well as Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed. Read my letter to @antonioguterres requesting this issue be raised across the int'l community during this year's UN General Assembly: pic.twitter.com/4iUC545CJU — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) September 3, 2019

