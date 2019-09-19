Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Greenblatt to speak with Gantz and Netanyahu about "Deal of the century"

Netanyahu said in the last week of the election campaign that US President Donald Trump’s peace deal will be released within days of Tuesday’s election.

By
September 19, 2019 11:16
JASON GREENBLATT, US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, arriving in Jerusalem in March.

JASON GREENBLATT, US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, arriving in Jerusalem in March.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

US mediator Jason Greenblatt is expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday and the Prime Minister’s Office said he will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.


Greenblatt is also expected to talk to Blue and White head Benny Gantz during his visit.
Netanyahu said in the last week of the election campaign that US President Donald Trump’s peace deal will be released within days of Tuesday’s election.  The Jerusalem Post has learned, however, that there are voices within the administration saying that the plan will not be released until after a government is formed.


The White House announced earlier this month that Greenblatt will be stepping down after the release of the plan.  “Last week, however, Greenblatt hinted at an event in New York that he may be staying on even after the launch.


“Although I have announced my departure, I am trying to stay until the plan is launched,” Greenblatt said.  “If the plan is launched soon, I will stay. And if the plan is launched and we get traction, I hope to stay longer — and I have my family’s support for it.”


Related Content

The Magic of Alexander Muss High School in Israe
September 19, 2019
The Magic of Alexander Muss High School in Israel

By ALAN ROSENBAUM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut