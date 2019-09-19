Greenblatt to speak with Gantz and Netanyahu about "Deal of the century"

US mediator Jason Greenblatt is expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday and the Prime Minister’s Office said he will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Greenblatt is also expected to talk to Blue and White head Benny Gantz during his visit.

Netanyahu said in the last week of the election campaign that US President Donald Trump’s peace deal will be released within days of Tuesday’s election. The Jerusalem Post has learned, however, that there are voices within the administration saying that the plan will not be released until after a government is formed.

The White House announced earlier this month that Greenblatt will be stepping down after the release of the plan. “Last week, however, Greenblatt hinted at an event in New York that he may be staying on even after the launch.

“Although I have announced my departure, I am trying to stay until the plan is launched,” Greenblatt said. “If the plan is launched soon, I will stay. And if the plan is launched and we get traction, I hope to stay longer — and I have my family’s support for it.”

