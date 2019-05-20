Greenpeace activists block entrance to BP HQ in London

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Greenpeace activists blocked the entrance to BP headquarters in London on Monday, demanding the end to all new oil and gas exploration.
Greenpeace activists arrived at BP in St James’ Square at 0200 GMT and encased themselves in specially designed containers to block all the building's main entrances. A team of climbers abseiled from the top of the building.
"BP is fueling a climate emergency that threatens millions of lives and the future of the living world," said Paul Morozzo, a Greenpeace activist.
"The science is clear - we must stop searching for new oil and gas if we want a liveable planet. BP must clean up or clear out," Morozzo said.
No one from BP was immediately available for comment.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>