Greta Thunberg to U.N. climate summit: 'you have stolen my dreams'

16-year-old Swedish Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2019. (photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)

UNITED NATIONS - Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg told world leaders at the opening of a United Nations conference on Monday that they had stolen her childhood with "empty words."



"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," Thunberg said at a U.N. climate change summit, admonishing adults for not doing enough to protect the environment.



