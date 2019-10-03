Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gulf military heads condemn use of GCC airspaces for Aramco attacks

By REUTERS
October 3, 2019 17:28
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

   Gulf military leaders on Thursday met at the request of Saudi Arabia and condemned the use of some members' airspace to carry out attacks last month against Saudi Aramco's oil infrastructure.

"Participants condemned the attacks on the Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia], attacks on oil tankers, the threat to freedom of navigation, and the violation of some [Gulf Cooperation Council] countries' airspace to carry out the recent attacks on the kingdom," the Chiefs of Staff of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC) said in a statement after the meeting.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 3, 2019
Trump says Chinese delegation coming to U.S. next week for trade talks

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings