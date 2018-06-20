June 20 2018
|
Tammuz, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Gulf oil producers remain apart over need for output increase

By REUTERS
June 20, 2018 09:35
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



VIENNA - Gulf oil producers did not agree on the need for any oil output increase during talks on Tuesday night, two sources familiar with the discussion said.



Oil producer group OPEC meets on Friday to decide on output policy amid calls from major consumers such as the United States and China to cool down oil prices and therefore support the global economy by producing more crude.

OPEC's de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, and non-member Russia have proposed relaxing production cuts gradually, while OPEC members Iran, Iraq, Venezuela and Algeria have opposed such a move.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 20, 2018
China's Xi says Korean peninsula will be peaceful, stable

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut