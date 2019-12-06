Gunmen kill 6 people near protest site in central Baghdad
By REUTERS
DECEMBER 6, 2019 20:07
Gunmen killed at least six people near a protest site in central Baghdad on Friday, police and medics said.More than 20 others were wounded near Tahrir Square, the main protest camp in the Iraqi capital, the sources said.
