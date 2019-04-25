Gunmen kill woman polio vaccinator in Pakistan - official

Breaking news.
QUETTA - Gunmen shot and killed a female polio vaccinator on Thursday, the fourth this week in the latest surge of violence against efforts to rid the world of the crippling childhood disease, an official said.
Polio workers have come under attack in some parts of the word including Pakistan where hardline clerics and militants say the polio vaccine is a foreign ploy to sterilize Muslims and campaign workers are Western spies.On Monday, some mosques in the northwestern city of Peshawar broadcast false reports that the vaccine had made children sick sparking panic among worried parents who took thousands of children to hospitals and clinics.
In the latest attack on vaccination workers, two gunmen on a motorcycle attacked a team in the Chaman district, on the southwestern border with Afghanistan, said government official Samiullah Agha.
"One of the polio workers, Rashida Bibi, who was around 20, died and another of her colleagues was critically wounded," Agha told Reuters by telephone.
No one claimed responsibility.
