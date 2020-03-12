HaBima Theater to close for over a month due to coronavirus

HaBima Theater's manager, Noam Semel, along with the Tel-Aviv District Court decided on Thursday to close the national "HaBima" theater. This comes after Prime Minister Netanyahu announced a ban of gatherings of more than 100 people. The theater will close on Thursday and will not reopen until April 30. All planned shows will be moved to May, June and July.All actors will recieve financial support from "Bituah Leumi" the national social security agency. Rehearsals for the musical based on Nathan Alterman's biography directed by Moshe Captain will continue until the April 19, and will be preformed in June if the situation and guidelines allow for it. Productions of Hamlet, directed by Maor Zeguri, Dreyfus, directed by Omri Nitzan, and others are on hold until further notice."HaBima National Theater has existed for 103 years and we wish to return to our usual schedule as soon as possible," said Semel.