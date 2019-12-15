The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Haim Katz: I will support Gideon Sa'ar in Likud primary

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 15, 2019 14:43
Former Minister Haim Katz plans to attend the Gideon Sa'ar support conference tomorrow (Monday).
Katz is considered one of senior leaders of the Likud party.
Taxi drivers block Azrieli Junction in TLV in protest against new meters
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 04:16 PM
Zimbabwe vice president's wife arrested for suspected fraud, money laundering
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2019 03:57 PM
The Knesset can now establish a committee to rule on Netanyahu immunity
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 03:46 PM
Major states snub calls for climate action as U.N. summit wraps up
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2019 03:33 PM
Hebron Yeshiva shut down due to fire safety violations
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 03:28 PM
Boris Johnson eyes parliament vote before Christmas to "get Brexit done"
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2019 02:01 PM
Three year old toddler killed in Negev after falling from height
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 01:34 PM
Netanyahu: Combating crime in Arab sector a national goal
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 01:23 PM
Netanyahu congratulates Johnson: "victory over antisemitism"
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 01:22 PM
Netanyahu: "If Hezbollah attacks, Lebanon will pay a heavy price"
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 12:51 PM
Naama Issachar's sister: "It's wrong she has been in prison for 8 months"
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 12:44 PM
IDF to begin major exercise in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 12:31 PM
Philippines mayor says one child killed in earthquake
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2019 11:57 AM
US envoy arrives in Sout Korea as North Korea ramps up pressure
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/15/2019 11:56 AM
Report: Moshe Kahlon will not run for the 23rd Knesset
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/15/2019 10:32 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by