After indictment, Haim Katz expected to request immunity - report

Former minister Haim Katz is expected to request immunity after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit filed an indictment against him in August, reported Kan on Wednesday.





The report comes right before the end of the three day period during which Katz can request immunity. Katz is expected to turn to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein with the request.

The request will be based on several claims, the first being that the acts he's accused of committing were done within the framework of his parliamentary work. The other claims will focus on his work in Knesset.

The immunity request will most likely not be dealt with within the coming weeks, according to Kan, as there is currently no Knesset committee and the request will most likely not be dealt with until the new Knesset is sworn in and a committee is formed, which could take quite a few weeks.

