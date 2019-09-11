Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

After indictment, Haim Katz expected to request immunity - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 11, 2019 10:27
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Former minister Haim Katz is expected to request immunity after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit filed an indictment against him in August, reported Kan on Wednesday.

The report comes right before the end of the three day period during which Katz can request immunity. Katz is expected to turn to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein with the request.
The request will be based on several claims, the first being that the acts he's accused of committing were done within the framework of his parliamentary work. The other claims will focus on his work in Knesset.


The immunity request will most likely not be dealt with within the coming weeks, according to Kan, as there is currently no Knesset committee and the request will most likely not be dealt with until the new Knesset is sworn in and a committee is formed, which could take quite a few weeks.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 11, 2019
Iran says Bolton's resignation won't lead to talks with the U.S.

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut