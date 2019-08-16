Haim Katz resigns from cabinet

The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Minister Haim Katz, resigned from the government.



Katz will be prosecuted for fraud and breach of trust.Katz said that "in all my actions as a minister and as a member of Knesset, I have acted in a matter-of-fact manner and impartial to the public benefit - including the workers, the pensioners and those who fail to reach them. The public mission is my life's mission, so I will continue to work for the citizens in every way possible," according to Walla.

