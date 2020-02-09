Hamas: Israel will bear consequences of any 'foolish' action

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett warned Hamas on Sunday that “no one will be immune” from Israeli military action following the continued launching of explosive balloons and rockets from the Gaza Strip.



Netanyahu warned as well that Israel is “ready for decisive action against terrorist organizations in Gaza. Lahav Harkov and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report. “The lawless conduct of Hamas leadership is bringing us closer to fatal action against them. We will not announce when or where,but no one will be immune,” Bennett said following a situational assessment in the Gaza Division.Netanyahu warned as well that Israel is “ready for decisive action against terrorist organizations in Gaza.Lahav Harkov and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.

Hamas stressed that the threats would only push the Palestinians to "continue their struggle" and to engage with Israel in "all forms of struggle and resistance" to defend their rights and protect their interests.