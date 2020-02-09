The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas: Israel will bear consequences of any 'foolish' action

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 9, 2020 16:43
The Hamas terrorist group responded to threats made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday, warning Israel that it would bear the consequences of any "foolish action" in the Gaza Strip, in a press release on Sunday.
Hamas stressed that the threats would only push the Palestinians to "continue their struggle" and to engage with Israel in "all forms of struggle and resistance" to defend their rights and protect their interests.
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett warned Hamas on Sunday that “no one will be immune” from Israeli military action following the continued launching of explosive balloons and rockets from the Gaza Strip.
 
“The lawless conduct of Hamas leadership is bringing us closer to fatal action against them. We will not announce when or where,but no one will be immune,” Bennett said following a situational assessment in the Gaza Division.
Netanyahu warned as well that Israel is “ready for decisive action against terrorist organizations in Gaza.
Lahav Harkov and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.
Hezbollah's Nasrallah to speak 40 days after Soleimani assassination
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/09/2020 04:25 PM
Israel: Reconsider non-essential travel to some Southeast Asian countries
Fourth person tests positive for coronavirus in England
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2020 03:05 PM
Netanyahu compares his least and most favorite presidents
Netanyahu says political change in US due to Israeli outreach
Netanyahu says people of the Bible have returned to land of the Bible
Netanyahu says Trump's plan is one of most important in Israeli history
Netanyahu: We're preparing for a crackdown on terrorist organizations
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/09/2020 02:11 PM
Syrian government forces recapture 600 square km of territory in Idlib campaign
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2020 01:14 PM
Spanish authorities confirm Briton is country's second coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2020 12:39 PM
Benny Gantz: Netanyahu runs a campaign on the backs of Ethiopian Jews
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/09/2020 12:37 PM
Two Lod residents arrested for wielding hand gun in their car
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 02/09/2020 11:57 AM
Terrorist body from Jerusalem shooting attack released for burial
  • By CELIA JEAN
  • 02/09/2020 09:11 AM
Gantz: Netanyahu's Case 5000 revealed - the collapse of health care
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/09/2020 08:41 AM
Two US service members killed, six others injured in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2020 07:06 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by