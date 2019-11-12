Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Hamas: Upcoming hours will prove ‘our brothers’ are not alone

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 22:00
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Hamas spokesperson Osama Hamdan spoke on Lebanese television on Tuesday evening and said the upcoming hours will show “our bothers” (from Palestinian Islamic Jihad) “will not be left alone.”

Hamdan responded to those who argue Hamas is leaving PIJ to fight Israel alone following the Monday night IDF operation targeting PIJ leader Baha Abu al-Ata. Following his death, the PIJ fired roughly 190 rockets on Israel from the Gaza Strip.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 12, 2019
IDF: Israeli Air Force targeted three Islamic Jihad terrorists

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings