Hamas: Upcoming hours will prove ‘our brothers’ are not alone

Hamas spokesperson Osama Hamdan spoke on Lebanese television on Tuesday evening and said the upcoming hours will show “our bothers” (from Palestinian Islamic Jihad) “will not be left alone.”



Hamdan responded to those who argue Hamas is leaving PIJ to fight Israel alone following the Monday night IDF operation targeting PIJ leader Baha Abu al-Ata. Following his death, the PIJ fired roughly 190 rockets on Israel from the Gaza Strip.



