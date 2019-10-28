Hamas: We're ready for Palestinian elections

The Hamas terrorist movement notified the Palestinian Central Elections Commission that it is fully ready for elections to be held, according to the Palestinian Safa news agency.



"Hamas is ready for partnership and alliance with all those who agree and meet with them in the face of the Israeli occupation and the advancement of our Palestinian national project," said Hamas spokesman Abd al-Latif al-Qanu, according to the Palestinian Sawa news agency.Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar also expressed the readiness of Hamas for elections on Monday.



"Hamas will do everything in its power to make the election process a success," said Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem, who stressed that Hamas is interested in a democratic electoral process.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });