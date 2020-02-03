Hamas-affiliated detainee attacks guard at Ofer Prison

Hamas affiliated prisoner Rabia Abu Nawas attacked and injured a guard at the Ofer Prison near Jerusalem, Channel 12 reported on Monday.According to the report, the guard was assaulted while he was checking the cells at 9 a.m. The guard sustained minor injuries and was evacuated to the hospital to for further examination.The Prison Service stated that the incident is now under control and is being handled by the authorities.The facility is located in the West Bank near Jerusalem and holds Palestinian security prisoners.