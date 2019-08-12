Hamas arrests 2 Gazans attempting to infiltrate into Israel - report

Two Gazan teens were arrested by Hamas forces after they attempted to infiltrate into Israel on Monday evening, according to Palestinian reports, Channel 13 reported.





An IDF vehicle fired towards a Hamas position on Monday evening as well.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });