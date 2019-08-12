Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hamas arrests 2 Gazans attempting to infiltrate into Israel - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 12, 2019 21:16
Two Gazan teens were arrested by Hamas forces after they attempted to infiltrate into Israel on Monday evening, according to Palestinian reports, Channel 13 reported.

An IDF vehicle fired towards a Hamas position on Monday evening as well.


