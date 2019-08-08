Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hamas congratulates murderer of 19-year-old Dvir Sovek: ‘Israel failed’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 8, 2019 12:52
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Hamas terrorist organization congratulated the killers of 19-year-old Dvir Sovek, calling the attack “a most powerful response to the discourse over the attempt to annex the occupied West Bank.

"The attack proves Israel failed at preventing the resistance,” Hamas continued, noting that Israel failed in its security coordination policy with the Palestinian Authority. 
“This is proof the resistance among our people in the West Bank is ongoing and that the young will not stop the fight until the occupation is removed and the settlers are expelled," Hamas said.



August 8, 2019
