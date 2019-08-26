Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hamas denies responsibilities for rocket attacks against Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 26, 2019 08:12
A Hamas spokesperson said Monday morning that the organization was not responsible for firing rockets against Israel on Sunday, Yediot Achronot reported.

Hassam Qassem claimed that the Israeli media blamed Hamas for the rockets in order to justify the IDF strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza in response to the attacks. According to the IDF, three projectiles were fired from the Strip towards southern Israel. Two were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, while the third fell next to Route 34 outside Sderot, causing a fire.

The security cabinet is expected to meet Monday to discuss the security situation.


