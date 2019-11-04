Hamas leader Sinwar threatens Gantz: You will regret the day you were born

"We are waiting for you to see if you can succeed in forming a government, and we will ensure you regret the day you were born," Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar threatened Blue and White Leader Benny Gantz, Channel 13 reported on Monday. “We have hundreds of anti-tank missiles and tunnels. If you were thinking about entering, we have thousands of mines waiting for you."



Sinwar added that "We have a military force in the [Gaza] Strip that the enemy is making a big deal for. We have hundreds of kilometers of tunnels, hundreds of control rooms above and below the ground, thousands of anti-tank missiles and thousands of mortar shells. We can turn the enemy cities into ghost towns if they decide to attack us."



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });